'I initially didn't want to go for BBNaija' - Bryann

Entertainment of Sunday, 14 May 2023

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Level Up edition star, Bryann, also known as Big Baby Brii has disclosed that it was never his intention to audition for the reality show.



He made this known in an exclusive interview with MyNigeria TV's host, Barbara Esinam Bonney.



According to Bryann, he was pushed by his friends to participate in the show. He added that he was too much of a private person to even consider joining the show but at that point in his life, he was trying new things.



Bryann stated: "For a while, I think the year before, my friends were telling me 'Bro you should go on Big Brother'. They wanted me to join the show, to try it out. And I was like nah, I don't want to join the show because I'm really a private person.



"But I was at a point in my life where I was experimenting. I might as well just audition. And I auditioned and to my surprise, I kept on passing each stage."



Bryann also stated that it takes one's true self to pass the auditions and eventually enter the BBNaija house because that is exactly what the organizers are looking for.



Bryann was the first runner of the BBNaija 'Level Up' edition in 2022. His colleague, Phyna won the competition.





