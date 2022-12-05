I hope we all learn a lesson from my court case and GH¢65,000 fine - McBrown

Entertainment of Monday, 5 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Actress and host of United Showbiz on UTV, Nana Ama McBrown, has explained her side of the story after she was fined a total of GH¢65,000 by the court for contempt.



This was in relation to a lawsuit by Chairman Wontumi, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party.



According to McBrown, she has learned her lessons and promised to tread cautiously on her show together with her guests to avert a similar situation in the future.



The celebrated actress also offered a piece of advice to media personalities as well as social media commentators to be measured when discussing matters on their show to prevent being sued, fined by a court, or landing behind bars.



"We were in court on Thursday and I just want to share my story to serve as a deterrent to others. This is for people who work on radio, television, and social media. Today is my turn, yours might be next but I pray that this might be the last. I don't want to see anyone in trouble.



"In the end, the judge ruled that our boss at UTV, Fadda Dickson was discharged. It was I, the host, A Plus, and Mr Logic who were fined, I must say that we were so lucky. The fine was a warning to us but I must thank God for his grace. We were able to instantly pay our fine due to his blessings upon our lives. We had the strength and means to settle it and paid to the court. We paid GH¢60,000 each to the court and an extra GH¢5000 to the lawyer," McBrown detailed by thanking God for the opportunity to be blessed with money to settle her debt.



As earlier reported by GhanaWeb, Fadda Dickson Narh, Nana Ama McBrown, A Plus, Mr Logic and Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, better known as Afia Schwarzenegger were cited for contempt of court. However, Afia Schwarzenegger was sentenced to 10 days in prison because she was not in court on Thursday when the case was called.



Watch the video below:



