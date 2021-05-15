'I hope other Ghanaian acts sign international record deals' – King Promise

Entertainment of Saturday, 15 May 2021

Source: e.TV Ghana

Ghanaian singer and songwriter, King Promise has proven that he only wants nothing but the best for the Ghanaian music industry.



The artiste who was recently signed to the 5K Records which is a joint venture with Sony Music Entertainment has expressed his excitement over the deal and prays many other Ghanaian artistes get such juicy deals too.



“5K Records is a subsidiary of Sony Music UK so basically I am signed to Sony. I am actually happy for the deal and hope many Ghanaians will also follow through. Hopefully, that will open more doors for us and we will let the world know and show them we have something beautiful,” he told Y107.9FM’s Brown Berry.



To him, artistes are unofficial ambassadors of Ghana and they wave the flag of the country wherever they go, hence, signing such international record deals is of great benefit to Ghana.



Shedding more light on how the Sony deal happened on the 'Ryse N Shyne' show, King Promise revealed a couple of record labels reached out to his team but he ended up going with Sony.



"We looked at which deals made more sense, were in line with the direction we were trying to take, believed more in the dream and finally which money made more sense; and Sony proved themselves,” he said.



Asked whether he is still signed to Legacy Life Entertainment, he said: “but we have gone into business with Sony Music via 5K records in the UK and we are just working together with the big machine”.



King Promise is out promoting his latest single titled ‘Slow Down’.