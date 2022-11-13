'I hold nothing against Agradaa but I could be her next victim' – Don Little

Entertainment of Sunday, 13 November 2022

Diminutive actor, Don Little, has said he holds no grudges against embattled founder and leader of Heavenway Champion Ministries, Evangelist Patricia Oduro.



According to Don Little, his only reason for advocating for the prosecution of the former fetish priestess who is facing fraud charges is to prevent other people from becoming victims of her alleged fraud schemes.



"I don’t have any issues with her. But there is a saying that if you see a lion mauling a victim, you shout at the lion to free ‘us’ and not just the single victim because when the lion is done with the victim you could be next. Now that she is said to have defrauded some people if I fail to fight for her victims, I may become her next victim," he said.



“I am fighting for my brothers who have become victims of the woman. There is hardship in the system now and to think that people have lost their livelihood to her is bad,” Don Little said in an interview on Mama Radio.



Agradaa was arrested by the police on October 9, 2022, and pressed with fraud charges.



She has since been in police custody despite securing bail in two circuit courts when she is being tried concurrently after failing to meet her bail conditions.



On Friday, the Accra Circuit Court 9 presided by Samuel Bright Acquah granted an appeal by Agradaa’s lawyer to vary her bail conditions.



The court reviewed her bail amount from GHC50,000 to GHC10,000 but increased the number of securities to five.

According to the court, these persons must have a fixed place of abode and work within the jurisdiction.



She is also supposed to report to the police twice every week.







