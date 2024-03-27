I haven’t seen my children for 13 years - Linda Osei on why she came to Ghana

Entertainment of Wednesday, 27 March 2024

Popular social media influencer, Linda Osei, has opened up about her decision to take a break from her busy schedule and visit her family in Ghana.



She indicated that her prime motive for coming to Ghana is to share some moments with her children whom she had not seen for the past thirteen (13) years and bond with them.



She also noted that it has been eighteen (18) years since she left the country to stay abroad to seek other opportunities to cater for herself and her immediate family.



Linda Osei stated that she is grateful unto God for how she has elevated her children to become prominent in the country, especially, Felicia Osei who now works with Media General.



“I came to Ghana because of my children, I have really missed them. I have been outside the country for 18 years but it has been 12 to thirteen years since I met my children. It has not been easy since I left them and travelled abroad. I have been pondering about them all the time.



"I am grateful to God for how far he has brought my children especially when they are flourishing in life. I miss sleeping and eating together with them so it’s a great feeling now,” she said while speaking in an interview with TV3 monitored by GhanaWeb.



