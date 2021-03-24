I haven’t neglected Kumasi DJs – Gyakie replies Hello FM presenter

Entertainment of Wednesday, 24 March 2021

Source: Sammy Kay Media

Sensational Ghanaian singer, Jackie Acheampong, popularly known as Gyakie has debunked assertion held by some DJ’s in Kumasi that she is ungrateful.



DJ Bonshayka of Hello Fm, accused the ‘forever’ hitmaker of being ungrateful after supporting and pushing her music whilst she was in Kumasi, only for her to come to Accra and start mentioning names of some DJ’s in Accra in a videi, a character he mentioned is synonymous with most musicians from Kumasi.



Reacting to the said allegation levelled at her, Gyakie began by stating she is a very grateful person who appreciates everyone who has one way or the other contributed and still supporting her craft, hence DJ Bonshayka’s comment about her being ungrateful is false.



Gyakie revealed that her mention of DJ Vyrusky’s name in showing special appreciation in a video is as a result of how helpful the renowned DJ paid cash for her to shoot a video when he first heard her song “So mi mu” featuring Bisa Kdei even at a time that he did not know her personal, a gesture she describes as huge.



She further reiterated that she remains very grateful to all DJs who play her music back home in Kumasi.



