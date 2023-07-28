I haven't had sex in the past 7 years - Actress cries out

Entertainment of Friday, 28 July 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

Popular Nollywood actress, Iheme Nancy has taken to her Instagram page to assert that she has not had intercourse in the last 7 years.



Nancy Iheme noted that due to lack of intercourse, she doesn’t even know how to kiss anymore.



The movie star disclosed this while sharing a headshot where she wore a brown wig cap, with her face glowing brightly.



In her words:



“I have not had sêx in the last 7 years help me oooo. How do I keep my mouth to kiss because I don’t understand how they keep mouth again…"



Her post has been welcomed with reactions from netizens who seem to be in shock.



This is due to the fact that the actress' lifestyle on social media somewhat does not depict her statements.



One can recall that Nancy earlier chided critics for still judging her by the past.



“Some people visit my past more than I do. I don’t live there anymore baby, I sold the whole building,” she wrote on Instagram sometime in May 2023.





