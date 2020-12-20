Entertainment of Sunday, 20 December 2020

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

I haven't had sex in 7 years - Actor Too Much

Actor Too Much

Popular Takoradi-based actor and musician, Too Much, of Junka Town fame has revealed that he hasn’t had any sexual relations for the past 7 years because he was focusing on his music career.



According to the “Pampii” camp founder, he hasn’t had carnal knowledge of any woman ever since his relationship ended 7 years ago.



In an exclusive interview with Fiifi Pratt on Kingdom Plus 101.9fm, Too Much revealed his decision to move away from any sexual relationship was due to what happened in his past relationship.



He noted that staying away from sexual relationships for the past 7 years wasn’t an easy journey.



He admonished that he is ready to blow the minds of Ghanaians with classic music in the coming years.



Again, Too Much stated that Ghanaians should support his music career because he has a lot of goodies in him.

