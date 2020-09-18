Entertainment of Friday, 18 September 2020

I haven't bought a car yet, I still use taxi - Quamina MP

Ground Up signee, Quamina MP

Ghanaian hiplife artiste, Emmanuel Ato Qwamina Amonoo popularly known as Quamina MP has disclosed in a recent interview with Hitz FM’s Andy Dosty that he does not own 8 cars as rumoured.



According to Quamina MP, he owns no car at all and actually moves around town with taxi services like Uber.



Quamina MP was granting an interview to Andy Dosty when the question about his wealth and number of cars he owns and drives came up.



When asked about his cars, Quamina MP first fumbled by saying he had cars and backtracked to say that the cars were actually not real.



It was recently reported in the news that Quamina MP was the proud owner of many houses and cars.



The said report went so viral that many people started attributing a lot of wealth to the singer.



He has however debunked the reports and stated emphatically that he doesn’t own a car instead he uses Uber to make his rounds.





