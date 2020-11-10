Entertainment of Tuesday, 10 November 2020

I have stopped spending unnecessarily - Shatta Michy

Shatta Michy has advised women to save money

Life seems to have taught Michy a lot, in her latest interview with ZionFelix on the ‘Uncut’ Show, the mother of Shatta Wale’s son, Majesty, revealed how some women spend huge sums of money on wigs.



According to her, some of the wigs that women purchase cost about GH¢3,000.



After she got to know the value of money, Michy said she has stopped spending lavishly.



Michy, who is living her independent life after her break up with popular Ghanaian musician, Shatta Wale, emphasized on the importance of savings.



She stated that little drops of water make a mighty ocean so the little amount of money one can save will go a long way to help them in the future.



Michy argued that GH¢3,000 used for wigs can buy a plot of land at a vicinity outside Accra.



Michy revealed that she has stopped spending her money on unnecessary things and expensive wigs.



