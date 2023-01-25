I have spent more than GH¢70,000 in three weeks since I got to Ghana - Achipalago

Entertainment of Wednesday, 25 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian-American-based musician cum socialite, Achipalago has said that since arriving in Ghana over three weeks ago, he has spent more than 70,000 cedis.



Speaking with blogger Sammy Kay, the socialite lamented the country's difficulties, noting that he occasionally gets to exchange his dollars for cedis worth nothing.



“The country is in serious crisis because once you change money, it's gone. When you change the dollar, and go out, before you come home, you would have spent about GH¢5000 and over.



“I have been in Ghana for close to three weeks. Also, it's not every day you get to spend GH¢5000, there are days when you will spend GH¢3000 or GH¢2000, and I have spent more than GH¢70,000, converting GH¢70,000 to dollars,” he said.



Achipalago joins a long list of netizens who have criticized the country's high cost of living since protests were conducted last year, and calls for the resignation of Ken Ofori-Atta, the Minister of Finance, were on the rise.



Though the ruling party has pledged to mend the economy even after the deal with the International Monetary Fund is signed, many Ghanaians are yet to see any significant changes in the economy as the new year has begun.







