I have slept with over 100 women – Maurice Ampaw

Entertainment of Tuesday, 6 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Private legal practitioner, Maurice Ampaw has said that he has had a sexual affair with quite several women to the extent that he cannot recall the exact number.



According to him, he loves women a lot and there is no way he would have an interest in having an affair with his fellow man which is prohibited.



Speaking in an interview with Kasapa FM monitored by GhanaWeb, Maurice Ampaw opened up about his sexual affairs with other women and stated that he is now married and has children.



“Only God knows the number of women I have slept with. They are a lot, 100 is even small. But now I’m married and have given birth to six children. My wife gave birth to twins just two weeks ago. So I love women a lot; not men,” he stated.



Maurice Ampaw made the remark when he was quizzed on whether he is gay or not because of his utterances surrounding the Anti-LGBTQ+ bill in parliament that is in the process of its passage into law.



He has been one of the outspoken legal practitioners in the country due to his affiliation with the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Watch the video below





SB/BB