I have signed autographs on breasts, other private parts – Tic

Entertainment of Thursday, 13 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian highlife musician, Tic, has disclosed that sometimes he is compelled to sign his autographs on certain private body parts of his female fans.



While narrating some of his ordeals as a public figure, the ‘Kwani Kwani’ hitmaker said there are instances where he is met with some of these temptations.



According to Tic, in most cases, these female fans approach him and within a blink of an eye, they expose some private parts of their bodies for his signature.



“Till date I still sign autographs on ladies’ breasts. Some of these ladies get excited to see me and before you know it, they have presented their breasts for autographs to be signed on. They really expose parts of their breasts for that,” he told Accra FM’s Nana Romeo.



He recounted similar instances in London as;



“I remember sometime in London, Europe where I signed autographs at a lot of spaces where its not normal. Sometimes around their inner thighs closer to their bikini pants. They approach you, raise their panties and expose hidden areas for that because they don’t want water to touch it. Quickly and without hesitation, I also do that.”



Asked how he feels during such instances, Tic said it takes self-control to be able to endure.



“I control myself. In some of these things, you have to be disciplined. If you know you’re the type that cannot discipline yourself, don’t try it,” he said.



Watch the video below:











