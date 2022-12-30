I have played more shows than many artiste this year - DJ Azonto

Entertainment of Friday, 30 December 2022

Source: GNA

Ghanaian Ampiano sensation DJ Azonto says there is no artiste in Ghana who has played more shows than him in 2022.



The rising star has become a fan favourite, particularly since debuting with the hit single "Fa No Fom."



DJ Azonto has headlined many shows in Ghana, including the All Black Party, All White Party, Tidal Rave, Ghana DJ Awards, Kitchen Wars, and School Concerts, just to mention a few.



According to DJ Azonto, he was mesmerised by the love he has received from fans over the past years and would serve them more bangers.



"I have gone to most towns in Ghana to perform. I have played more shows than many artists in Ghana here with my 'Fa No Fom," and I still have more to play early next year," he said in an interview.



DJ Azonto further revealed that his "Fa No Fom" hit song has won him numerous awards, and he is eyeing Artiste of the Year at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.



He has won Ghana DJ awards ( best song of the year ), most influential artist of the year, most consistent artist of the year, the richest DJ of the year, students artist of the year, the next most-rated artist of the year ( GABA awards and the last is Africa spotlight artist of the year



The Amapiano sensation was recently honoured as the Best Artiste of the Year at the High School Students awards before hosting his Azonto A Confirmie concert which saw thousands of people at Kwashieman Park.



