I have nothing against Hajia4Reall; I am allowed to pass my judgement - A Plus

Entertainment of Monday, 22 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

After making enemies for publicly jabbing Hajia4reall following her arrest and extradition to the US, Kwame A Plus has said he has nothing against the Ghanaian socialite.



Hajia was been extradited to the United States of America over an alleged love scam, and money laundering among other charges.



A Plus in an Instagram post shared a viral of Hajia advising the youth, especially women to work hard and pray to God for a breakthrough in life. He slammed Hajia4Reall for deceiving the youth.



He subsequently attracted the wrath of a section of the public who claim he has already condemned Hajia of fraud even without a court verdict.



Making a submission on United Showbiz hosted by MzGee, the musician cum social commentator maintained that he holds nothing against Hajia4Reall but as an outspoken person, nothing prevents him from sharing his view on the matter.



"There is nothing wrong with me saying that don't put pressure on young girls. There is nothing wrong with me saying that...it won't change what I have to say. I have seen people question what my wife does...let us speak the truth. What is wrong with me making my judgement? You are all hypocrites...there is nothing wrong with somebody, saying something about somebody," he defended his earlier post on the show monitored by GhanaWeb.



He made this known on the May 20, 2023 edition of the show adding that there have been attempts to put dirt on members of his family.



"I was in London with Hajia. Also, she has been on this show twice and so it is not as if I have something against her. My only problem in this world is my mouth, I am quick to comment on what I hear. I would have been a wealthy man if not for my mouth.



"Word on the streets is that I have a sibling who is a fraudster but I was quick to rebuke Hajia. If that were true, I would have instructed the police to against that member of my family. People come up and make up stories."



A Plus was quick to tag friends of Hajia who are shielding her as hypocrites, he hammered that unlike him, they are afraid to speak the truth for fear of being attacked.



"I am dealing with the issue and not the individual (Hajia4Reall). The disruption they are attempting to bring up will not change what I have to say. Before the arrest in London, I know authorities did their investigations before extraditing her to the US.



"My post wasn't only directed to Hajia, I want to tell the public, don't be pressured by what they see, and just live their own life...don't feel sad when they see others flaunting their cars and properties...you are a blessing, you haven't been arrested by the police in America, you are in the comfort of your house.



"You have your freedom, so long as she has been extradited to the US, it means she has some charges to answer. Have you been charged with a crime? No, she has been charged with a crime and she has to go and answer," he said.





OPD/BB