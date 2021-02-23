Entertainment of Tuesday, 23 February 2021

Source: Zionfelix

I have not touched a woman for five years now – Naa Agyeman reveals

Naa Agyeman, Highlife Musician

Ghanaian highlife musician, Naa Agyeman has made an interesting statement about his sexual life.



He revealed in an interview with Roman Father on Atinka FM which was monitored by Zionfelix.net that he has not touched any woman for about five (5) years now.



The ‘Aunty Araba’ hitmaker said people who are close to him would attest to his claim.



He indicated that he is not married and he has been able to stay for five years without having s3xual intercourse with any woman.



Naa Agyeman further mentioned God as his witness.



Interestingly, the veteran musician said it will be difficult for women who come his way to leave.



Naa Agyeman added that he is not into womanizing because he doesn’t want to disappoint them.



Looking at the period that he has not engaged in any s3xual activity, he admitted that he can be a ‘Roman Father’.



