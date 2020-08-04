Entertainment of Tuesday, 4 August 2020

I have not taken a salary in the last 14 months at Zylofon FM - Blakk Rasta

Radio presenter, Blakk Rasta has disclosed that he has not received a salary from Zylofon FM for the last 14 months as a staff of the company.



Blakk Rasta who was part of some notable radio personalities signed by the media house revealed that things have become difficult for the company since the operations of Nana Appiah Mensah’s defunct gold dealership company, Menzgold, was halted.



“I think for about 14 months now I have not received anything from them,” Blakk Rasta said in an interview on Happy FM.



Despite the inability of the company to raise funds to pay its staff, the radio personality says he’s optimistic that the company will gain its prominence again.



Blakk Rasta received $10,000 plus a car from Nana Appiah Mensah when he was signed to work for the radio station. According to him although the assets of the company were seized after it was made obsolete, his car wasn’t confiscated because it was registered in his name.



Despite not having a contract with Zylofon FM, Blakk Rasta maintains he’s unable to leave due to the relationship he has with NAM1 although he has received offers from several media houses.



“I am still there because of the love, when the man gave me the money we didn’t even sign a contract, he never even told me that the car was free and in my name. This made me liked the man to the extent that I became attached to what he was doing such that I could tell him when he was wrong. I realized that he was this young man who was so adventurous and wanted to see the betterment of the country and this is the kind of man I will like to support,” he said.



Recounting Zylofon FM’s struggles over the past months, Blakk Rasta said, “For the 14 months because money was hard to come by, we could play reggae to the extent that the lights could go off because there was Dumsor and the petrol was finished, but we kept the faith and we are still moving.”

