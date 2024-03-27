I have not stopped doing music - Archipalago

Entertainment of Wednesday, 27 March 2024

Ghanaian musician, Archipalago has dismissed rumours that he has quit music.



Archipalago's recent inactivity has birthed suggestions that he has retired from music but in a video circulating on social media, he dismissed the reports, clarifying that he is still a musician.



He urged his fans not to be swayed by the rumors, revealing that he is working behind the scenes to return with better songs.



In a video shared by Zionfelix on his Instagram page and sighted by GhanaWeb, the journalist asked,” You were doing music, are you still on it? I asked because these days I don’t hear about you in the music industry.



Archipalago responded, “Have I told you that I have stopped singing? You are asking the question like I have announced that I'm not doing music any longer. Don’t ask the question that way because it creates the impression that I’m no longer doing music. I have not quit music, just that I don’t release songs regularly like I used to."



