Entertainment of Thursday, 28 January 2021

Source: e.TV Ghana

I have not received a dime from GHAMRO after Ebony’s death – Starboy Kwarteng

Mr Kwarteng and his daughter, Ebony Reigns

Starboy Kwarteng, father of the late singer Ebony Reigns, has shared that since the passing of his daughter, he has not received any royalties from the Ghana Music Rights Organization (GHAMRO) on her behalf.



According to him, one would expect that the manager of the late songstress, Bullet will chase after these royalties.



However, Bullet has decided not to pursue the royalties of the late Ebony because he [Bullet] regards the royalties as “peanuts”.



Father of late dancehall artiste shared that he took up the responsibility of pursuing the money, but has not received any money from GHAMRO.



“I have never had even a dime from GHAMRO and I don’t know why. I spoke to Bullet several times. It was Bullet who managed her as you are aware. I went to GHAMRO sometime past to request for the royalties. But there was no solid conclusion. Bullet himself told me that the money was peanuts so he does not check. And I said ‘No! Bullet you are a big guy but I am not a big guy. If it is peanuts, as a father I don’t see it as such’. But as I speak with you I haven’t had a dime from GHAMBRO”, he told DJ Advicer on Happy FM’s ‘Ayeeko After Drive’ show.



Ghanaian musician, Ebony Reigns died in a gory accident after her car reportedly collided with a bus in southwestern Ghana.



The 20-year old Afrobeat and Dancehall musician was on a trip to Sunyani with two friends when the incident occurred.



Ebony is remembered for most of her hit songs such as ‘Maame Hwe’, ‘Hustle’, ‘Date Your Fada’,’Kupe’, ‘Sponsor’, among others.