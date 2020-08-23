Entertainment of Sunday, 23 August 2020

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

I have no competition because of my originality - Ayisoba

Musician, King Ayisoba

Ghanaian musician King Ayisoba has suggested he has no competition in the industry.



In his view, all other genres including dancehall, gospel, reggae and highlife musicians have competition but he has no competition.



King Ayisoba told DJ Slash, host of Rainbow Entertainment on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that he is one in a kind with the title as the King of Kologo music.



“I have no challenger, I have no competition because I am one of of a kind,” he added.



The world he stated has accepted his music because it is unique, original and different from the normal songs were songs in the country.



He said one cannot compare his style of music to recorded studio songs.



When asked if he has made money from music, he stated in the affirmative saying, I have made a lot of money from music. I have no regret pursuing music as a career.



Looking at my background and where I came from, I will say I have made a lot of money from music.



Meanwhile, he has revealed he does not write his songs but they come naturally to him depending on the circumstances surrounding him.



King Ayisoba said his songs are songs that highlight social issues such as violence, sexual abuse, corruption, and others.





