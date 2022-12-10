'I have no business with fraud, all I do is chop life' - D banj speaks after release

Entertainment of Saturday, 10 December 2022

Source: mynigeria.com

Singer, D banj has taken to social media to address the public after his release from the custody of the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC).



D banj was arrested on Tuesday night December 6, when he visited the commission to answer questions bordering on his alleged involvement in the fraudulent diversion of monies set aside by the Federal government for the N-Power project.



The singer was however released on Friday, December 9, after three days of questioning.



In an Instagram post to express gratitude to his fans for their support over the last three days, he denied his involvement in any fraudulent case as he urges the Commission to unravel the truth.



His post reads;



"Global thank you to the world. I was invited on an ongoing investigation in ICPC. I have assisted the commission with all I know and I am confident in their capacity to unravel the truth. I have no business with fraud, all I do is chop life. I was released on self-recognition because nothing was seen or found on me. God bless you all my people."



Read the post below:



