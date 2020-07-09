Entertainment of Thursday, 9 July 2020

I have never been interested in married men - Yvonne Nelson fumes

Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson has gone ballistic on married men approaching her with a serious warning.



According to the Ghanaian actress, the married men have been bugging her but she is not interested and has never been interested in men who are married. “I have a message for married men....... 1, I am not the happiness you are seeking) leave me alone,” Yvonne said.



The mother of one via a series of tweets continued that “2, you actually make me very sad when you approach me! (Wives/women don't deserve how you torment them) Stop it! 3, if you are fed up in your marriage, be bold and communicate that with your partner #marriedmen”.



Emphasizing that she has never been interested married men, she added that “4, I am not interested / never been. To all the married men who plan on approaching. This is for you.” See Yvonne's tweets below and what some fans have to tell her.





I have a message for married men....... 1, i am not the happiness you are seeking) leave me alone. — ???????????????????????? ???????????????????????? (@yvonnenelsongh) July 9, 2020

Not all married men though. How about channelling it to #bullyingmarriedmen or something

More so, what about married women who don't give their husband a minute of peace, thought of an #tag for them yet? — Lord maleeQ™ (@maleeQnation) July 9, 2020

3, if you are fed up in your marriage, be bold and communicate that with your partner #marriedmen — ???????????????????????? ???????????????????????? (@yvonnenelsongh) July 9, 2020

This is the first time Yvonne is out with such a statement after all these years ....We were waiting for this long ago.. What kept u waiting ??? #lessonlearntbyyou — Dominique Amedeker (@MAmedeker) July 9, 2020

