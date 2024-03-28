I have never been in a relationship before – Afronitaaa

Entertainment of Thursday, 28 March 2024

Ghanaian dancer Afronitaaa has said that she has never been in a romantic relationship.



She clarified that there is no iota of truth in rumours that she is in a relationship with one of her dance partners, who she normally dances with, in most of her videos.



The dancer noted that it is some netizens on social media who have created the impression that dancers are in a relationship with their partners; meanwhile, that's not the reality.



In a video shared by Express GH TV on YouTube, and sighted by GhanaWeb, Afronitaaa indicated that even though she attends school at the University of Ghana (UG), she barely stays on campus to spend time with her colleagues.



“The guy I dance with is just a dance partner, nothing is going on between us. I have never been in a relationship before. Even at the University of Ghana, I don’t stay on campus.



"With our dance group we have our partners but it is social media that created the impression that we were in love with each other but that’s not true.”



Afronitaaa has distinguished herself as one of the best dancers in the country who recently participated in the Britain's Got Talent event in the United Kingdom (UK).



