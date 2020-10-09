Entertainment of Friday, 9 October 2020

I have never been a stripper – Stephanie Benson

Stephanie Benson

Ghanaian songstress, Stephanie Benson has asserted that she sees nothing wrong with being a stripper although she has never been one herself.



The Supreme Selector DJ Advicer, while interviewing her via phone call on Happy FM’s Ayekoo After-Drive show, was motivated by the sensual nature of her music videos to ask her if she has ever been a stripper, to which she gave this reply.



“I’ve never stripped before. There’s nothing wrong with strippers but I’ve never stripped before. Why would I have to strip?”, she quizzed.



Stephanie noted that a lot of people do not know about her life and her accomplishments just because she does not put her life out there and she personally does not feel the need to say anything. She also mentioned that she sees no need to show off because people need to learn to either accept her as she presents herself or they don’t.



“I don’t have to tell you what I’ve done, who I’ve been with or where I’ve worked for you to respect me. If you wanna respect me, respect me. If you don’t, I don’t care. You can talk as much as you want but it doesn’t affect me. I think being seductive is a part of who I am. It’s always been a part of my act for a very long time”.



She stated that she does not care what Ghanaians think about her and she does not need to prove herself to anyone because she has written music with and for many other big acts internationally and she believes that her talent pretty much speaks for itself.

