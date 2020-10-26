Entertainment of Monday, 26 October 2020

Source: Zionfelix

I have my eyes on any man who wants to marry a small girl – Wiyaala warns

Wiyaala

Popular Ghanaian songstress, Noella Wiyaala, has warned men at her vicinity to stay off underage children.



In a post sighted by Zionfelix.net, the Lioness of Africa, as she is affectionately called, reaffirmed her stance flaunting on child marriages.



She wrote: “To any man thinking of marrying a child we have our eyes on you! #Roarrrrrr.”



Her post comes after she called for the arrest of a 36-year-old farmer from Halimbogie, near Funsi in the Upper West Region - who was forcing his way to marry a 16-year-old girl.



Wiyaala believes this will deter others from doing the same.



She stressed that it is time to end child marriage in Ghana.



See Wiyaala’s post below.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.