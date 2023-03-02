I have lost respect for some people because of this election - Simi

Entertainment of Thursday, 2 March 2023

Simi, one of Nigeria's most beloved musicians, recently took to social media to express her disappointment in some individuals who had supported certain political parties during the 2023 polls.



Simi, whose real name is Simisola Bolatito Kosoko, stated that the election had opened her eyes to the true nature of some people.



While acknowledging that it was acceptable for people to support any political party of their choice, Simi said she was taken aback by the way some individuals could overlook the evil in others and still support them.



She called out those who continue to support corrupt politicians, stating that their actions are not brave, courageous or strong, but rather ignorant and proud.



In her post, Simi wrote, "The 2023 polls have made me see some people for who they really are. You're not courageous, or brave, or strong in the face of adversity. You're ignorant. And proud. You can see evil in the open and still support it. Shame on you!"



The singer's post quickly went viral on social media, with many people expressing their support for her message.



Some individuals even went as far as to say that Simi's words were a wake-up call for Nigerians to be more discerning in their political choices.



Simi has always been vocal about her beliefs and her desire for a better Nigeria.





