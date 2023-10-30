I have learned my lessons now - Wendy Shay on accident aftermath

Entertainment of Monday, 30 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian songstress, Wendy Shay has opened up about the aftermath of her near-fatal accident, which occurred in September.



According to her, talks have been conducted between her camp and the company to which the truck belonged.



Disclosing this on the United Showbiz show on UTV, Wendy Shay refused to go into details but stated that it was agreed that the driver of the truck was at fault.



“It was the driver's fault, but everything has been settled. We've sat down and discussed everything,” she said.



She, however, indicated that there were some things she was ignorant of prior to the accident, adding that she had learned her lesson.



She stated. “I wasn't aware of processes like vehicle insurance and all that. There are a lot of things I didn't know, but from this incident, I have learned my lesson.”



On September 12, 2023, Wendy Shay was involved in an accident around midnight at the ACP Kwabenya Highway when a tipper truck hit her car from the back.



Wendy Shay was immediately rushed to the hospital, where she received prompt medical attention. She was later flown to Germany for further medical check-ups.



ID/ DAG



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.

Watch this new episode of Nkommo Wo Ho on GhanaWeb TV below



