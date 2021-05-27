‘I have given up on men’ – Amanda Jissih declares

Entertainment of Thursday, 27 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Amanda Jissih has expressed a lack of interest in dating men



• According to the popular TV/radio presenter, she’d rather be single than to open up her heart to any man



• Ms Jissih said she currently has no plans of getting married



Popular media personality, Amada Jissih, has established that she currently has zero intentions of dating men.



Although unclear the reasons for her assertion, it could perhaps be as a result of her bitter experiences during her past relationships.



Amanda is said to have dated the likes of Adom FM presenter, Jerry Justice and Prince Bright of Buk-Bak fame among others.



It was reported that both relationships fell on rocks and Amanda was said to have been devastated due to the circumstances that led to both break-ups.



But recounting how unlucky she has been in her past relationships, Amanda in a recent Interview with NeatFM’s Ola Michael said:



“I’m done with men. I’m not married neither I’m I in any serious relationship. I’m okay this way. I have retired. I want to rest. Interestingly, I’ve not enthused about relationships anymore. I’m thinking about ways to make money,”



“There are several men chasing after me but I chose to remain single,” she added.



Watch the video below:



