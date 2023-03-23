‘I have finally filed my nominations but manually’ – Fred Nuamah

Entertainment of Thursday, 23 March 2023

Ghanaian businessman cum entrepreneur, Fred Nuamah, has disclosed that he has finally been able to complete the filing process that will enable him to contest in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) election primaries.



The Ghana Movie Awards founder who earlier picked forms to contest the Ayawaso West Wuogon parliamentary seat on the ticket of the NDC, took to social media to lament about not being able to complete the filing process.



Fred Nuamah who lamented that the problem had been persistent for three consecutive days said he was being hindered from even making payments for the filing fees as the party requested.



“For the past 72 hours, I have not been able to complete the filing of my nomination electronically, as well as make payment for the filing. All efforts have proven fruitless. All efforts have proven futile after my engagement with the relevant personnel behind the party’s electronic platform. I have found this to be another Machiavellian tactic to prevent me from successfully filing my nomination,” Mr. Nuamah wrote on social media.



But in the latest development, Fred Nuamah has found an alternative means to resolve the issue as according to him, he has filed the process and submitted it manually.



“I have filed it manually and submitted it. I did it manually so it’s okay,” He exclusively disclosed to GhanaWeb’s Elsie Lamar.



Fred Nuamah and John Dumelo ‘fight’ over NDC primaries, Ayawaso Wuogon seat



John Dumelo and Fred Nuamah have seemingly not looked ‘eye to eye’ since they both announced their bid to contest in the 2023 elections on the ticket of the NDC at the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency.



Fred Nuamah in a discussion on United Showbiz had said he was surprised Dumelo decided to join the Ayawaso race again, claiming that the actor had told him he was picking forms to contest at SALL in the Volta Region.



He also claimed his friend gave him his blessings and approval to contest in the NDC primaries at Ayawaso West Wuogon.



However, in a later interview, John Dumeo denied all the claims, emphasizing that Fred Nuamah knew he (Dumelo) would contest to represent the constituency once again in the 2024 election but he (Nuamah) went to pick the forms anyway.



John Dumelo noted that despite Mr. Nuamah’s decision, he would still contest and win the NDC primaries to vie for elections in 2024.



Fred Nuamah had also expressed confidence that he will emerge victorious, adding that 80% of respondents in a recent poll conducted, have tipped him winner against John Dumelo who pulled just 20% of the endorsements from the constituents.











