I have featured in over 1000 movies since 2001 - Nana Ama McBrown

Nana Ama McBrown poses with her daughter

Popular TV broadcaster and actress has shared that if she is to count, she has been cast in about 1000+ movies since she began acting 19 years ago.



This she revealed during an interview with TV and Radio personality, Giovanni Caleb, on the 360 Showbiz entertainment program on TV3.



Monitored by Skbeatz Records, she opined that in March 2001, she developed a strong interest in acting, but she started as a costumier in Miracle Films production, which belongs to popular local movie producer, Mr Samuel Nyamekye.



She said she was eager to be an actress, so she did all her best to impress the Kumawood producer and director, Mr Nyamekye, to be able to get a role in his movies.



She envisioned herself and realised she would be able to become one famous actress years to come so she decided not to underestimate the chances she had working with any movie production.



Nana Ama Mcbrown’s first role was a driver for a group of armed robbers in a movie titled ‘That Day’ that featured the late Santo, Judas and many old times actors, produced by Miracle Films.



“Before I got into acting, I was so confused and didn’t know what to do….. I realised with the opportunity I have, if I keep it well, I’d have an upper hand over a lot of things in the near future” she stated within the interview.



“Back then, one person that it wasn’t easy to get closer to was Mr Nyamekye, Miracle Films, and on my first time meeting him, he wanted a costumier… I raised my hand and I told him that I may not know the job but if he shows me, I would do it”, she added.



“I had it in mind that if I am able to win his heart as a hard worker, he’d give me an opportunity to be cast in his movie”, she further averred.



Nana Ama Mcbrown over the years has been noted as one of the most consistent, influential movie and media personalities who has won the hearts of many Ghanaians and worldwide.



Her exceptional uniqueness and style has won her many opportunities in many ambassadorial deals with countless companies.





