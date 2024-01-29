I have evidence of somebody who died because of 'sobolo' - Kwasi Awuah jabs Adom Kyei-Duah

Tabloid News of Monday, 29 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The founder and leader of Pillar and Zion church, Evangelist Kwasi Awuah, has said that he has evidence of someone who died because of a ‘sobolo,’ a liquid product sold by a man of God in the country.



He claimed that a sister to someone he knew called Nana Gyebi, took the sobolo, which is purported to heal sickness as medication when she was ill, however, after a few moments the person died.



Kwasi Awuah stated that some of these acts by some men of God in the country do not align with biblical teachings which compelled him to make the revelation to caution the public against patronizing such products.



“Nana Gyebi’s sister drank the sobolo and died, I have evidence so I speak boldly. I didn’t want to speak about the issue but once the person is twisting facts in the bible then I am compelled to say something to establish the truth,” he said while preaching to his congregation.



Although Evangelist Kwasi Awuah did not mention the specific man of God responsible, it is rumoured that he is directly attacking Prophet Adom Kyei-Duah, who is known for selling a product in his church called “Sobolo” to his congregants for miracles.



The popular 'sobolo' has been criticised by other pastors in the country although some individuals testify to its effectiveness in terms of healing sicknesses.



Prophet Adom Kyei-Duah and Evangelist Kwasi Awuah have not been on good terms in recent times following a disagreement over biblical teachings.



SB/BB



Watch the video below







