I have done 99 things right, hating me because of one thing isn't the best - Yul Edochie apologises to wife

Entertainment of Saturday, 24 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nigerian actor, Yul Edochie, has publicly apologised to his wife, May Yul-Edochie for pursuing a second marriage thereby forcing her into a polygamous marriage.



The actor who in September this year, came under immense criticism and backlash on social media when he revealed fellow actor, Judy Austin, was his second wife also indicated that circumstances beyond his control resulted in his second marriage.



In a post on his Instagram page, the actor mentioned that while he had done 99 things right, one mistake shouldn't leave him in a position where he would have to suffer for a very long time.



The actor also boasted about providing for his children and being a wonderful parent while telling his wife that she has always loved her and will always do.



Read his full post below:



“To my dear wife, Queen May Yul-Edochie, I acknowledge that I hurt you deeply and have apologised countless times. I take the blame for my actions. I agree with you that polygamy shouldn’t be forced on anyone.



“You never bargained for it from the beginning neither did I. But I guess life happens. You already know the whole story. I didn’t do it to disrespect you, I didn’t do it to replace you nor because I do not love you anymore, no.



“I have always loved you and always will. I’ve been a good husband and a wonderful father. I’ve supported all your hustle from day one, I have been an exceptional father to our children to date making sure they lack nothing and always there for everyone.



“Out of 100, I have done 99 things right, hating me because of one thing isn't the best. Nobody is perfect. I'm not. You're not. Nobody is, except God. I assure you that nobody is trying to take your place.



“I have apologized to you countless times sincerely from my heart. I'm sorry. I’ve always loved you and always will. Butuo nwanyi oma. We can live peacefully and happily,” he shared.





ADA/WA