I have been tagged as poverty ambassador because of 'Nothing I get' - Fameye

“Nothing I Get” hitmaker Fameye, real name Peter Famiyeh Bozah on August 26, 2020 revealed to the world what to expect on his 10 tracks ‘Greater than’ album, here in Accra.



In a brief conversation prior to the album listening session, Fameye said people have labelled him as a poverty ambassador because of the lyrics in most of his songs but he is okay with the tag.



He also revealed that his favourite song on the 10 tracks album yet to be released officially is ‘fly away’ and that is because the song depicts his hussle.



The “Greater than” album features big names such as Manifest, KiDi, Bisa KDei and others and will officially be released on 11th September, 2020, ironically a day which happens to be his birthday.



Fameye also hinted that he will be holding a virtual concert on the 28th September, 2020.

