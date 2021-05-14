I have been married for over a year now – Afia Schwarzenegger reveals

Entertainment of Friday, 14 May 2021

Source: Sammy Kay Media

Ghanaian comedian and media personality, Afia Schwarzenegger has revealed that she has been married for over a year now.



Speaking in an Instagram live video sighted by sammykaymedia.com, the controversial media personality asserted that she has been able to use what she has to gain full control over her husband therefore anyone who messes with her or speaks ill about her will face the full rigours of the law kind courtesy her husband.



According to Afia, she has kept her marriage away from the public for over a year now and proceeded by showing an evidence of a ring on her right ring finger to prove the authenticity of her pronouncements.



She further disclosed that her husband this time around is not as lazy as her ex-husband, Mr Abrokwah.



Watch video below:



