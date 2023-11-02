I have been checking up on him - Osita Iheme on Mr. Ibu’s health

Entertainment of Thursday, 2 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nollywood actor, Osita Iheme has expressed his sentiments about the health condition of actor, John Okafor popularly known as Mr. Ibu.



He disclosed that he has been in touch with Mr. Ibu and his family since the information about his deplorable health status became public.



He indicated that he prays for Mr. Ibu to recover from his devastating ailment and return to his usual self to continue his acting career.



Speaking in an interview with JoyPrime TV during the Africa Movie Academy Awards held in Nigeria, Osita Iheme thanked God for Mr. Ibu’s life despite his ailment.



“Sickness is something that can come before anybody. So there is no way, it's not a new thing. Anybody can fall sick at any time. But we thank God for his life and at least keeping us alive. If he's not well today, tomorrow he will be fine. So by God's grace, he's receiving treatment right now so he should be fine," he told Doreen Avio.



When Osita Iheme was asked whether he has been in touch with Mr. Ibu since he fell sick he retorted, “Definitely. Before then, I've been talking to him one on one. The sickness is not just today. It's been long, so we've been talking about it."



Background



The family of veteran Nigerian actor, John Okafor, popularly known as Mr. Ibu, provided an update on his health.



Recall that a few weeks ago, the 62-year-old comic actor disclosed that he is battling an undisclosed illness that may result in him losing his leg.



Mr. Ibu's family released a video on October 18th, in which the veteran actor was seen saying that his doctors had informed him that they had exhausted all available options and might resort to amputating his leg to prolong his life.



He then appealed to Nigerians for financial assistance and prayers.



Fortunately, many of his Nigerian fans and industry colleagues donated funds for his healthcare.



Sharing an update on his health status, his family revealed on Instagram that he has undergone five successful surgeries and is now recovering in the Intensive Care Unit.



The statement reads: "We want to thank God and, most importantly, the general public for their support, encouragement, and prayers during this challenging period for our dad.



"We called on good Nigerians, and we are very grateful for the response in every aspect, especially the donations. They came in very timely and were very helpful.



"So far, daddy has gone through five successful surgeries, and he is still recovering in the ICU. Daddy is immensely grateful, and we are thankful to the general public during this phase of our lives. We appreciate all the donations made to this account, and as soon as daddy is better, he will personally acknowledge all donations!



"We are still counting on all your prayers and unwavering support as we pray for his quick stabilization to enable us to fly him abroad for further advanced treatment. The John Okafor family is grateful to all Nigerians."



Watch the video below





