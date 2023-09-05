I have asked that my organs be donated when I die – Ayisha Modi discloses

Entertainment of Tuesday, 5 September 2023

Source: zionfelix.com

Ayisha Modi is donating a section of her body parts when she dies.



The Ghanaian socialite opened up about this in an interview with ZionFelix.



Though she is yet to finalise her will, Ayisha said she has asked that her eyes and heart should be donated following her death.



The vocal music enthusiast explained it would be given to someone with eye and heart problems.



She also revealed that she is an American property.



Ayisha Modi stressed her status in the United States and that of her children.



Watch the interview below:



