I have always had that Christian influence growing up - Kwesi Arthur

Entertainment of Thursday, 8 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian rapper Kwesi Arthur has narrated how he grew up in a religious environment and how the exposure to Christian values shaped his life.



Kwesi Arthur is one of Ghana’s foremost musicians with a catalogue of notable songs including ‘Baajo’, ‘African Girl’, and ‘Woara’.



A video shared by Pulse Ghana captures the artiste detailing how almost all his family members are very religious, indicating how such a religious lifestyle had an impact on his life.



“I grew up in the church. My mother named me Emmanuel, which means God is with us. So, I grew up in a church. I was born in a church. I have two uncles who be pastors. I have a cousin who is a pastor. My grandmother was heavily involved in a church. I remember when my uncle was setting up his church, every weekend we will go around and go set up his church. Sometimes we will play the instrument and stuff. I feel like I have been involved in the church from a young age. So, I can’t run away from it,” he explained.



He added: “I went to a mission school as well and that be SDA and I was kind of heavily involved and I was in a choir as well, so I have always had that Christian influence, yes. It was something I couldn’t run away from.”



Watch the video below:





"I used to be in the choir" - @KWESIARTHUR_ on having a Christian influence growing up!#PulseOneOnOneClassics pic.twitter.com/59AgVsTamO — Pulse Ghana (@PulseGhana) June 6, 2023

