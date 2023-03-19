I have already won the Ayawaso West Wuogon primaries – Fred Nuamah

Entertainment of Sunday, 19 March 2023

The CEO of Ghana Movie Awards, Fred Nuamah, has reacted to John Dumelo’s recent claim that he is no longer his friend.



John Dumelo made this claim on UTV’s United Showbiz after Fred Nuamah declared his intention to contest for the slot as NDC’s parliamentary candidate for the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency.



Fred also indicated that even though they will continue to be together as friends, he is certain of winning the primaries.



By his projection, he has already captured over 80 percent of the electorates in the area.



In reaction to John Dumelo's earlier statement, Fred Nuamah stated that the former is not his friend but rather a brother.



He added that they have shared many things together in past times and nothing can come between them as brothers, especially politics.











