I have already received £80,000 to perform at Medikal's concert - DJ Azonto claims

Controversial Ghanaian disc jockey, DJ Azonto, has confirmed that he's set to perform at Medikal's upcoming concert at London's O2 Arena.



In a recent interview on Onua FM, DJ Azonto shared that he's already received an advance of £80,000 as payment for the show, with a total fee of £100,000 agreed upon. He added that the balance will be paid after his performance.



“Can Medikal have the show without me? Have you seen any father who eats and does not feed his sons? I have received pounds from Medikal, you will see me live in London. Medikal has paid and billed me.



“I’m taking £100,000, he has already paid me £80,000 [after the performance], then I take the £20,000,” he said on Onua FM’s Efie Ne Fie.



DJ Azonto expressed confidence in his essential role in the concert and assured fans that they would see him perform live in London, as Medikal has officially included him in the lineup.



The concert, which is eagerly awaited by fans, is scheduled for May 3rd, 2024. Medikal has been actively promoting the event since March, building up excitement for what promises to be a memorable show.



