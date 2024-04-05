I have a deep personal connection with Kwesi Arthur-Joeboy

Entertainment of Friday, 5 April 2024

Popular Nigerian Afrobeat artiste, Joeboy has revealed that he connects on a personal level with Ghanaian rapper Kwesi Arthur, hence his collaboration with him.



Speaking on Accra-based 3FM, the ‘Beginning’ hitmaker stated that he only collaborates with artistes he has a personal connection with.



“It wasn't even an intentional thing. So for me, I like to create music with people that I connect with on a personal level, like, almost all, like, even when I and Kwesi Arthur did ‘Baadjo’, he's my kind of person, we could have conversations for hours without having anything major to talk about,” he said.



Joeboy, real name Joseph Akinwale Akinfenwa-Donus, emphasized the importance of this personal connection in his collaborations, saying, “It's hard for me to come across people like that in the music industry. Almost everybody I have a song with, even till now, are people that I can connect with on a personal level. These are people that I talk to on a regular.”



