Entertainment of Friday, 10 July 2020

Source: Zionfelix

I have a 6 bedroom house, 10 taxis, 25 plots of land – Maame Esi Forson brags

play videoGhanaian comedienne, Maame Esi Forson

Young Ghanaian actress, Maame Esi Forson has boasted of the number of properties she has acquired.



A 6 bedroom house worth about GHS 600,000, 25 plots of land, 10 taxis and other properties are what the 23-year-old comedienne mentioned when speaking in an exclusive interview with ZionFelix on the ‘Uncut’ Show.



While some Ghanaian celebrities are crying over the unlucrative entertainment industry in the country, the young actress indicated that she attained this height through her acting career and other businesses.



The multiple awarding-winning blogger-ZionFelix, who was enthralled about Maame Esi’s achievement, encouraged her to keep it up, work harder and achieve more.



Luckily for her, Maame Esi said some successful people in her life have been giving her directions and that has helped her to reach where she is now.



She believes the right decisions she took at a very tender age has also contributed to her success.



Maame Esi Forson has enticed social media users with her short skits on YouTube. Her enthusiastic and fighting spirit landed her a role in a new TV series aired on Joy Prime ‘My Classmates’.



