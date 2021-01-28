Music of Thursday, 28 January 2021

Source: Zionfelix

I have 15 piercings, there are more to come - Wendy Shay

Songstress, Wendy Shay

Ghanaian songstress, Wendy Addo, well known as Wendy Shay, is not relenting on her quest to be remembered for something.



She sees artistry to be a lifestyle — the reason she uses her house key as an earring.



Apart from this, the Rufftown Records artiste confirmed in a recent interview with ZionFelix on the ‘Uncut’ show that she now has fifteen (15) piercings.



She hinted that she will add more in the future.



She disclosed that she had piercings before she ventured into the Ghanaian music industry, but she increased the number.



The ‘Shay On You’ composer believes the artistry of a musician has the possibility of propelling him or her to greater heights.



Watch the full interview below



