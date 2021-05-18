You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 05 18Article 1264774

Entertainment of Tuesday, 18 May 2021

Disclaimer

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

I hate my father with passion – Actress Ewurama

Actress Ewurama play videoActress Ewurama

Ewurama who stars in Kumawood actor, Ras Nene’s Dr. Likee skit, has opened up on her childhood through to adulthood.

Speaking in an interview with Zion Felix on the Uncut show, monitored by GhanaWeb, she confessed the level of hatred she has for her father.

According to her, due to the pain caused by her father, she never wishes to see his face or hear his name.

Asked about her reasons, she said her father abandoned her before she was born and it continued throughout her growth into an adult.

“I do hate my father and I don’t want to see his face or hear his name for abandoning me. He denied me before I was born and even ignored me throughout my growth, hence he has no right over me."

“The very first time I heard from my father was when I was six and that has been it.”

The actress went ahead to recount how hard her childhood was; she hawked sachet water, toffees and sugarcane at age 10 to help her mother.

“Growing up wasn’t easy, I hawked sachet water, toffees and sugarcane at age 10 just to fend for myself and help my mother as well,” she said.

She narrated an incident that contributed to her extreme hatred for her father. Her father refused to render help to herself and her mother when their house got burnt with everything they had.

“I as well hate my father very much because a house my mother struggled to build got burnt with everything we had. He was called by his brother to assist us but he refused.”

Going on, Ewurama said, “My mother and I eventually resorted to sleeping in the burnt house on a mat lent to us by a good Samaritan for a very long time.”

Watch the interview below:

