I hate Keche so much - Pappy Kojo fumes

Ghanaian rapper, Pappy Kojo, has expressed his intense dislike for the Ghanaian music duo, Keche.



In a post on his X (formerly Twitter) handle, Pappy Kojo stated, "I hate Keche so much, I wish they knew."



This is the latest in a series of verbal attacks between the two parties. The animosity seems to stem from Pappy Kojo's constant insults towards Keche, both on and off stage, as far back as October 2023.



In early November, the feud escalated when Pappy Kojo described Keche as being worth just "40 cedis and a Kalyppo" for booking purposes.



This led Keche to threaten to “beat” Pappy Kojo as well as throw an insult at Pappy Kojo’s mother, an act for which they later apologized.



While Keche has not responded to this latest provocation, many on social media have advised Pappy Kojo to focus on his music instead of engaging in constant attacks. Others suggested that the back-and-forth was just a publicity stunt.



