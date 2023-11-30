I had to record some songs due to hunger - Ofori Amponsah

Entertainment of Thursday, 30 November 2023

Ofori Amponsah, also known as Mr. All 4Real, has admitted that he regrets recording some of his popular songs.



Despite not mentioning specific songs, the Highlife artiste expressed that hunger forced him to record some songs which he's not proud of today.



In an interview with Graphic Showbiz, Ofori Amponsah explained that he had to create some songs just to survive financially. These songs, even though they became popular, lacked a genuine connection from within.



He admitted he wouldn't have recorded these songs if he were financially stable at the time.



“In this music business, you sometimes do things certain things to survive. I did a couple of songs that were popular all over Ghana but honestly, I am not proud of those songs because hunger pushed me to do them.



“Those songs didn’t come from within and I wouldn’t have done them if I were financially okay back then. But I had to pay the bills—utility bills, school fees among other things,” he disclosed.



Despite the regret, Ofori Amponsah stressed on the importance of creating music from the heart. He cautioned against prioritizing money over artistic content, as it can lead to short-lived success.



According to him, songs like "Abele," which come from the artiste's genuine inspiration, have a timeless quality and can endure over the years.



“Musicians who make their ‘stomachs’ their priority, become irrelevant after some time. When you are a musician and you are always thinking of making money to pay bills or sort yourself out, you may not come out with a very good song.”



“In this case, your priority won’t be the content you put out but the money, and you will end up becoming irrelevant in no time. A song like Abele was something that came from my ‘within’ and such songs can last for a very long time. They are evergreen,” he explained.



Ofori Amponsah has collaborated with various artistes and is known for hits like "Emmanuella," "Otoolege," "Sardine," and many more.



