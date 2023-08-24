I had the 'Ghanapiano' idea before DopeNation but never pursued it - Quamina MP

Entertainment of Thursday, 24 August 2023

Ghanaian musician, Quamina MP, has said that he was the first to conceive the idea of 'Ghanapiano' before DopeNation publicly announced the concept.



Earlier while explaining the term 'GhanaPiano', DopeNation said it is a sound characterized by original Ghanaian sounds such as HipLife with the much acclaimed South African "Amapiano".



However, in an interview with Andy Dosty on HitzFM, Quamina MP revealed that he and his manager had first come up with the idea for 'Ghanapiano' but didn't act on it because they never saw the vision.



“I was actually very surprised because I had that idea. Actually, it was my manager who mentioned that and I was like “Oh yeah, that makes sense”. Even four years ago, Twitch mentioned that to me, and for my style, he feels like we can fuse my style with the Amapiano, but we didn't see the vision and how it was supposed to go,” he mentioned.



Commenting on the perception that Ghanaians do not maintain their original sounds, Quamina MP said he and a few other artistes like Fameye have been pushing the local content globally.



“It looks like we are putting our sounds behind us, some of us are still fighting for the Ghanaian sound. Somebody like Fameye. So hopefully we are going to do what we can do to make sure our sound travels bigger,” he added.



