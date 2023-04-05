I had regrets over my past social media videos during battle with mental health - Fanny Face

Entertainment of Wednesday, 5 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian comedian Funny Face has revealed that he had some regrets following his arrest during his battle with mental health issues.



During an interview with Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz, he recounted that while in the cell, one of the inmates expressed his pride in sharing the same space with the "Chorkor Trotro" actor.



Funny Face said, “When I was taken to the Nima Police Station, an armed robber I shared the same cell with told me that he used to watch Chorkor Trotro in 2008, and for him to share the same cell with me, he feels proud of himself.”



Although the comment was meant to be a compliment, Funny Face felt ashamed of the situation, believing that all his accomplishments in the entertainment industry had gone to waste.



Funny Face had been arrested for making death threats against some individuals in a social media video.



However, since his discharge from a psychiatric hospital, he has been on the straight and narrow, giving people the impression that he has fully recovered.

He recently signed an ambassadorial deal with Dano Milk and is planning a health walk with many of his fans.



Reflecting on his past behaviour, Funny Face expressed his reluctance to watch the social media videos he had posted during his battle with mental health.



He stated that he feels ashamed and surprised whenever he sees videos of him calling out friends and family who offered to help him.



Watch the latest episode of Talkertainment below:







Watch Moans & Cuddles below:











ADA/DO