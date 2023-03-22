You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 03 22Article 1735856

Entertainment of Wednesday, 22 March 2023

Source: www.mynigeria.com

I had my first degree at the age of 18 - Ayra Starr reveals

Nigerian artiste, Ayra Starr Nigerian artiste, Ayra Starr

One of Nigeria's youngest superstars, Ayra Starr has revealed a shocking information about herself in a recent interview.

According to the 'Sabi girl' singer, she studied at a university in the Benin Republic, and it took her three years to bag a degree in international relations.

She added that, she was 18 when she completed her university education.

Ayra also disclosed that she has plans to return to school and pursue another degree.

