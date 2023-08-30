‘I had a Patois Bible, dictionary in my quest to do Dancehall – DSL

Entertainment of Wednesday, 30 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Budding Ghanaian Dancehall musician DSL has shared his inspiring journey to pursuing his passion for music.



The newly signed artist under Lynx Entertainment recently appeared on the Talkertainment show with Elsie Lamar on GhanaWebTV, where he discussed his path to stardom and the challenges he encountered along the way. He disclosed that his commitment to improving his craft led him to acquire a Patois Bible and dictionary to learn the language and incorporate it into his music.



Reflecting on his decision to take music seriously after completing SHS (Senior High School), DSL expressed his desire to delve into Reggae and Dancehall genres. Recognizing that these genres often employ Patois rather than English, he decided to learn the language to enhance his musical capabilities.



"When I completed SHS, I wanted to take this music thing seriously, and that's when I went back. I listened to some dancehall songs, and I felt like, Yo, I'd like to do Reggae and Dancehall; what do I do? These people really don't speak English, they speak Patois, go back and learn the language for some time, and then come back harder, so that’s what I did,” he explained.



With the help of Jamaican friends, YouTube tutorials, and a Patois Bible, DSL dedicated himself to mastering the language. He humorously shared how he would bring his Patois Bible to church and attempt to follow along during readings, despite the challenges he faced.



“It got to a point where I had their dictionary or bible, so when we were in church and they said, “Open to this place” and I open and my brother sitting beside me would be laughing. You see, I was still learning. I was that determined,” he recalled.



DSL's determination and hard work eventually paid off, leading him to transition from his participation in TV3's mentor program to securing a record deal with Lynx Entertainment. He expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to join the ranks of artists like Kidi and Kuami Eugene under the same label. While he acknowledged that he didn't feel pressure from the record label, he highlighted his self-imposed drive to excel and become the best version of himself as an artist.



ID/BB



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Watch the launch of the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards on GhanaWeb TV below:







