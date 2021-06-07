I grew up in an ‘average’ Ghanaian home – King Promise

Entertainment of Monday, 7 June 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

Sony Music UK signee, Gregory Bortey Newman who goes by the stage name King Promise has disclosed on Kastle FM that he grew up in an average Ghanaian family.



He remarked, “Growing up was very normal, I grew up in an average Ghanaian family home. I schooled a lot and grew up in Nungua”.



‘Commando’ hitmaker, King Promise who is also signed on Legacy Life Entertainment owned by sound engineer, Killbeatz said he grew up in a normal home with responsible parents at Nungua in Accra.



He added “Basically my parents always made sure that whatever we needed they’ll provide it. What was necessary was for us to learn, be respectful and do the responsibilities assigned to us.



“So it was a lovely upbringing that I had just like an average Ghanaian child,” King Promise told Amansan Krakye on the Kastle Drive show in Cape Coast monitored by MyNewsGh.com



